Courteney Cox unveils special surprises for fans in 'Friends' reunion special

Courteney Cox said she had an 'emotional' reunion with her co-stars while shooting 'Friends' reunion special

Courteney Cox came forth spilling inside details on the much-awaited Friends reunion special episode to commemorate the hit sitcom's 25th anniversary.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 56-year-old alum said she had an “emotional” reunion with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc while they filmed the upcoming HBO Max special. 

“It was so unbelievable, so emotional,” Courteney shared. “It’s an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?” 

She continued, “It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”

Earlier, David Schwimmer revealed on the Andy Cohen Live show that the show will start shooting again, which was previously stalled, due to the pandemic. 

The 54-year-old actor revealed that “in a little over a month I’m heading out to LA.” He added, “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”

