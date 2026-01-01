Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson musical receives 'hate' from Mike Sardina's son

'Song Sung Blue' did not tell the true story of Mike Sardina, claims son

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson starrer Song Sung Blue has been receiving love and criticism both at the same time.

Where some are praising the work done by the two actors, there are some who have objections with the story portrayed in the musical.

The film is based on Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed together in a Neil Diamond tribute band called “Lightning and Thunder.”

Following the release of the movie, the son of Mike, Michael Jr criticized the project as he believes that everything shown in the movie is “all lie.”

He claimed that he wanted the true story that reflected dignity, but Michael Jr thinks that the film has destroyed the legacy of his late father.

In conversation with the Daily Mail, he added, “My father’s rolling in his grave right now.”

The biopic film Song Sung Blue has “completely destroyed the one thing my father worked his entire life to pass on - his legacy. I want the true story out there and I want it used with truth, with dignity, and I want retribution."

Mike’s son says that everybody is praising the movie saying that it is a very moving project, but it has stolen all the hard work of his father.

Michael Jr stated, "Everybody thinks it's such a wonderful film, it's so touching. It's all lies. And it steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life..."