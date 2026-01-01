Jennifer Lopez unveils shocking truth about her kids view of her career

Jennifer Lopez made bombshell claim about her kids as she kicked off her new Up All Night Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace December 30.

According to the star, her 17‑year‑old twins Max and Emme aren’t focused on her career milestones.

In an exclusive interview with E! News Lopez revealed that her children, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, are more concerned with her being present at home than with her stage performances.

“It’s funny, my kids are not very involved with mom’s work,” the 56-year-old said after opening night.

“They’re like, ‘Work, come home, be home for dinner.’ That’s more what they’re concerned about.”

Jennifer Lopez star added that their questions are less about setlists and costumes, and more about whether she will be around on weekends.

Although musically inclined, Max and Emme are pursuing their own interests.

"It's a different life," Ben Affleck's ex commented. "It's separate. It's very separate."

Still, they have been supportive of her.

They attended rehearsals and cheered their mother on from the sidelines.

The On The Floor hitmaker described them as “fans, sweet, and proud of their mama.”