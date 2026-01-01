Princess Kate and William face festive security shock

Prince William and Princess Kate’s London home has found itself at the centre of a troubling security scare just days before Christmas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly the focus of heightened concern after a man allegedly broke into the grounds of Kensington Palace not once, but twice within the space of 48 hours.

Derek Egan has been charged with trespassing at the royal residence on December 21 and again on December 23, raising fresh questions about palace security during the festive period.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Egan, 39, of Clayfield Way in Hillingdon, was charged on December 23 with trespassing on a protected site and breaching bail conditions.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court the following day.

The case quickly took an unusual turn. Egan was initially due to appear in court on Christmas Eve but refused to leave his prison transport vehicle, leading to his continued detention.

When he later appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, proceedings were disrupted by what officials described as disorderly behaviour.

District Judge Sam Goozee ruled that the case would proceed without the defendant present if necessary, saying a further hearing would take place on January 6.

The judge also declined to grant bail, citing the likelihood of a custodial sentence if Egan is convicted.

Egan’s pleas are expected to be confirmed at the next hearing on Tuesday.

The seriousness of the case has been underlined by the Crown Prosecution Service, which confirmed that the charges require the personal consent of the Attorney General due to national security considerations specifically, the safety of the Royal Family.

No members of the Wales family were harmed.