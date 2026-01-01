Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer pick their favourite on-set chef

Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer dished about the best chef among their co-stars on the set of Stranger Things.

With the hit Netflix series coming to its end, the Wolfhard and Dyer, who starred as siblings, Mike and Nancy Wheeler, shared who ruled the kitchen while filming.

In an appearance on The New York Times cooking series The Pizza Interview, the Yes, God, Yes star and It actor revealed that Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) was the “best cook” on the show.

Dyer said that Keery is a "good cook" who, Wolfhard revealed, he once made an "amazing" steak and chimichurri sauce, "Just like simple, but like perfect."

The I Believe in Unicorns actress also complimented a "chicken thing" that Keery cooked, "like it was nothing," she added.

Although Wolfhard lauded Keery on his cooking skills, the actor also shed light on his own love for cooking.

He said that he loves to make “a lot of Asian food, a lot of Asian cuisine."

Wolfhard explained that he had previously hosted a dinner party at which he cooked a Japanese hot pot that he thought was “way too salty.” He also made an attempt to make kimchi stew which was “actually good.”

On the Other hand, Dyer revealed that while making pizza feels “little intimidating” she and her co-stars wanted to perfect their cooking skills with each other the set but never found time.

“We talked about doing many pizza nights when we shot the last season of Stranger Things," recalled Wolfhard. "And then never did it, and always ended up maybe spending an hour and a half trying to figure out what we were going to end up ordering."

Stranger Things fifth and final season reached to its heartfelt ending on New Year’s Eve. All three volumes of season five are now available on Netflix.