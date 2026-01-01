JoJo Siwa hints at new era with name change and 2026 tease

JoJo Siwa may be hinting at a fresh start in the New Year — and fans are taking notice.

The 22-year-old former Dance Moms star recently updated her TikTok bio, replacing her well-known nickname “JoJo” with her full name, Joelle Siwa.

The change quickly sparked speculation that the singer and performer could be planning a rebrand.

Fueling the buzz, Siwa posted a December 31 TikTok teasing her “plans for 2026” while lip-syncing to her 2016 hit Boomerang, mouthing the lyric, “I’mma come back like a boomerang.”

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Many were excited about the possible shift.

“Her changing her name from jojo to Joelle has to be the biggest pull ever!!!” one fan wrote. “2026 is gonna be crazy!!!”

Another added, “Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026.”

Others weren’t so sure. “But ‘jojo’ is literally a brand at this point, you couldn’t pry that name away from me for anything,” one user commented.

The possible rebrand comes after a year of major personal changes for Siwa. In April, she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK, where she met British TV presenter Chris Hughes. The two later confirmed they were dating.

“What I realised with Christopher is I never have second guessed my feelings for him,” Siwa told E! News in June. “Therefore, I've never second guessed my happiness, I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing.”

“When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy,” she added.

Siwa also said the relationship has brought her peace, sharing, “I feel so happy and peaceful that the love that I feel is so real… You can't really help who you fall in love with.”