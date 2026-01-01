Travis Kelce wedding prep with Taylor Swift overshadowed by regret

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announced engagement on August 26

Travis Kelce can’t face his reality TV past as he is preparing for wedding with Taylor Swift.

The Super Bowl Champion admitted that he would rather endure a painful Brazilian wax than sit through his 2016 dating show Catching Kelce again.

"Would you rather be forced and tortured watching Catching Kelce on a loop for the rest of your life," Jason Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs' elder brother, asked on the December 31 episode of their New Heights podcast, "or get Brazilian waxed?"

"I'd rather get Brazilian waxed. Are you kidding me?" he replied instantly to the former Philadelphia Eagles center.

He also added that he would rather have hair removed from all of his private areas than watch the show.

The short‑lived E! reality series featured 50 women from 50 states competing for Kelce’s heart, a format similar to The Bachelor.

While he dated winner Maya Benberry until early 2017, Kelce called the show “the worst f--king thing I ever did”.

He explained in another podcast in July that he had not realized how permanent reality TV exposure would be.

“I was like, ‘Oh, s--t. Everybody is going to be able to see this forever,’” he recalled.