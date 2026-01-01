'The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall 'sick of the attention' Drew Taggart is getting

The Chainsmokers won Grammy Award for 'Don't Let Me Down' in 2017

The Chainsmokers famed Alex Pall has shared special social media post for his partner Andrew Taggart.

The popular Electronic duo has been working together since 2012. They achieved their breakthrough in 2014 after the release of their song #Selfie, which became a top-twenty single in several countries.

On December 30, Drew tied the knot with model and GENTE beauty founder Marianne Fonseca. It looks like Alex is missing out being in the spotlight as all the attention has been eventually diverted towards his colleague.

However, the Don’t Let Me Down musician is not at all jealous of Drew, rather he is praising him for managing so many things back to back with great strength.

Taking it to his Instagram, the 40-year-old DJ shared a bunch of memorable pictures with Taggart, expressing his love for him. He also congratulated his partner on his wedding.

Alex wrote, “In the past 5 days this man got married, hosted 60 friends down in Costa Rica and now it’s his birthday and NYE! I am so sick of all the attention he’s getting but god damn what a run!”

He continued, “I don’t have much left to add after my best man speech that hasn’t been said but I love this guy with all my heart and today we dance one more time!”

The globally acclaimed artists are widely known for their songs like Closer, Something Just Like This, Paris, Takeaway, All We Know and Roses.

Their hit soundtrack Don’t Let Me Down even won a Grammy Award in 2017.