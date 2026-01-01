BTS finally confirm long awaited return in March 2026

BTS, Global K pop group, brought joy to their fans as the New Year began, hinting that something big is finally on the way.

After years apart, the world famous group confirmed what their millions of fans have been hoping for.

The pop stars announced that they will return with new music in March 2026, ending a long hiatus that began in 2022.

BTS agency BigHit shared that an exciting new album is all set for release on 20 March, almost four years after their last group album Proof.

Before the official news, the group members shared the date through handwritten letters sent to fans.

RM wrote that he has been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone,” while Jin expressed his happiness by saying, “I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again.”

J Hope also shared his excitement, telling fans, “Finally, it's the year that we will all be together with you!!” Jungkook added a warm message, asking fans to support them in the year ahead.

However, BTS also appeared together on Weverse to count down to the New Year, marking their first full reunion in some time.

For the unversed, the boys paused group work to complete mandatory military service, with all members finishing their duties by June 2025.

While waiting to finally reunite, a few members released solo projects as well and stayed connected with fans.