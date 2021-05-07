Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday May 07 2021
Shilpa Shetty’s family diagnosed with Covid-19

Friday May 07, 2021

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has informed her millions of fans that her family including her husband Raj Kundra, parents-in-law, her children Samisha and Viaan Raj Kundra have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the actress herself has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The Baazigar star took to Instagram and said in a statement, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly Raj, They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice.”

“Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery.”

She further said “My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response.”

“Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not... STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY'”, she concluded.

