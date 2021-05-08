Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Amina Amir

First batch of British AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Pakistan

By
Amina Amir

Saturday May 08, 2021

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS
  • The first shipment of the British coronavirus AstraZeneca has arrived in Pakistan.
  • The first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived at Islamabad International Airport.
  • The first consignment of the vaccine includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.

ISLAMABAD: The first shipment of the British coronavirus AstraZeneca has arrived in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to a Ministry of Health spokesperson, the first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived at Islamabad International Airport. 

The first consignment of the vaccine includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pakistan starts formulation, packing of China's CanSino Bio vaccine

The spokesperson added that the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has been brought under the COVAX facility.

Read more: Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8

Pakistan was supposed to get the first tranche of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine via COVAX in March, but supply was delayed after the Serum Institute of India (SII) diverted supplies to meet its domestic needs, officials said.

"Pakistan has now managed to get the coronavirus vaccine from South Korea using influence with partner organisations," according to a The News report.

Vaccinations against coronavirus are underway in Pakistan in which citizens are being vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm, CanSino Bio vaccine against the virus.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hold delegation-level talks

PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hold delegation-level talks
Pakistani soldier injured in Afghan cross border firing: ISPR

Pakistani soldier injured in Afghan cross border firing: ISPR
Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from Doha-bound flight despite court orders

Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from Doha-bound flight despite court orders
Karachi police book four, including former COO, for alleged scam at fertiliser company

Karachi police book four, including former COO, for alleged scam at fertiliser company
Karachi man injured in shooting incident succumbs to wounds a day later

Karachi man injured in shooting incident succumbs to wounds a day later
Sindh govt to appoint 37,000 teachers

Sindh govt to appoint 37,000 teachers
Swabi's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 50%

Swabi's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 50%
Defying COVID-19 protocols, Pakistani traders vow to keep businesses running till chand raat

Defying COVID-19 protocols, Pakistani traders vow to keep businesses running till chand raat
UHS announces results for BDS third year

UHS announces results for BDS third year
SHC orders halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs

SHC orders halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs
Weekly inflation increases by 0.50%: PBS

Weekly inflation increases by 0.50%: PBS
Karachi's weather to remain hot; temperature expected to go up to 38°C

Karachi's weather to remain hot; temperature expected to go up to 38°C

Latest

view all