First batch of British AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS

The first shipment of the British coronavirus AstraZeneca has arrived in Pakistan.



The first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived at Islamabad International Airport.



The first consignment of the vaccine includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.



ISLAMABAD: The first shipment of the British coronavirus AstraZeneca has arrived in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to a Ministry of Health spokesperson, the first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived at Islamabad International Airport.

The first consignment of the vaccine includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pakistan starts formulation, packing of China's CanSino Bio vaccine

The spokesperson added that the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has been brought under the COVAX facility.

Read more: Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8



Pakistan was supposed to get the first tranche of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine via COVAX in March, but supply was delayed after the Serum Institute of India (SII) diverted supplies to meet its domestic needs, officials said.

"Pakistan has now managed to get the coronavirus vaccine from South Korea using influence with partner organisations," according to a The News report.

Vaccinations against coronavirus are underway in Pakistan in which citizens are being vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm, CanSino Bio vaccine against the virus.