Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19

Kangana Ranaut confirmed the news on her Instagram, adding that she has quarantined herself

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in the midst of India's lethal second wave that has left the country crippled.



The Queen actor confirmed the news on her Instagram, adding that she has quarantined herself following the diagnosis.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," she wrote alongside a photo of herself.



"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she added.



The actor had been facing flak since quite some time over her refusal of wearing masks and following basic COVID-19 protocols, as she was spotted mask-less several times at the airport.