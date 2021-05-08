Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan to spend Eid with family in Nathiagli: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday May 08, 2021

File photo of PM Imran Khan during visit to Natiagali. Picture Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will spend Eidul Fitr holidays with his family in Nathiagali, sources told Geo News Saturday.

According to sources, PM Khan will offer Eid prayers at Nathiagali and spend time with his family and not perform official duties.

The government has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 during which a ban is also imposed on visiting tourists spots across the country as part of the government’s strategy to restrict movement amid the third COVID-19 wave.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had last month decided to ban tourism from May 8-16.

"Closure of tourist resorts, public parks and hotels in/around tourist spots to remain closed," read an NCOC press statement.

The interior ministry had said all tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport will also remain closed for the public.

"Travel nodes leading to tourist spots [will also remain] closed; focus on [the areas of] Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View/beaches and the Northern Areas [will remain]," stated the press statement.

