PM Imran Khan lands in Madinah

Prime Minister Imran Khan lands in Madinah on May 8, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO

PM Imran Khan to pay respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Premier set to perform Umrah in Makkah.

Governor of Madinah receives him upon arrival.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday landed Saudi Arabia's Madinah city, PM's Office stated in a statement.



The premier is set to pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) in Madinah and perform Umrah in Makkah.

Governor of Madinah, Amir Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, had received the prime minister upon arrival, the PM's Office said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and Food Minister Punjab Aleem Khan accompanied the premier.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi are also part of the delegation.



Following his arrival in Madinah, the premier also held a meeting with the city's governor.



Earlier engagements

Earlier, PM Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen cooperation.

The prime minister, who arrived on Friday in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, led his delegation in the talks held at the Royal Court in Jeddah, while the crown prince led the Saudi side.

The Pakistani delegation comprised FM Qureshi and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, among others.

The talks covered bilateral cooperation, including economy, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

Accompanied by FM Qureshi, Rashid, and Senator Javed, the prime minister arrived at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

He was received at the Jeddah airport by Mohammad Bin Salman.

This is the prime minister’s third official visit to the kingdom since he came to power in August 2018.

During the visit, the prime minister was also scheduled to meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.



He was also scheduled to interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

MoUs signed

The two countries also signed multiple agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, media, prisoners exchange and others.

Both PM Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnessed the signing of the agreements inked by the relevant ministers from both sides.

Both the countries signed an agreement to form Supreme Coordination Council to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

An agreement for the exchange of convicted prisoners was also signed between the two countries besides another agreement to counter the crimes.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed a framework agreement on energy projects besides another one in the field of environmental protection.