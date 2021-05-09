Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 09 2021
Kangana Ranaut shares touching note to mother on Mother's Day

Sunday May 09, 2021

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut wore her heart on her sleeve when it came wishing her mother on Mothers Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress detailed about some touching moments and expressed her gratitude for her dear mother. 

She wrote: "Dear Mother when I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing,” What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?” Mom that always moved me to tears."

"In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day."

