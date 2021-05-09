Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 09 2021
Iqra Aziz shares a heartfelt note for mom on Mother’s Day

Sunday May 09, 2021

Pakistani star Iqra Aziz shared a heartfelt note for her mom on Mother’s Day, saying “words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you.”

Iqra Aziz, who is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Yasir Hussain in July this year, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her mother and wrote “From a very KHAAS mother to an even more KHAAS Grandmother-to-be, words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you.”

“I can’t wait for the little one to have you as their guardian angel and for you to shower the same laad pyar that my Naani spoiled me with. So lucky to have you hold my hand through it all. Happy Mother’s Day Maa!”

“Can't wait for the little one and my Maa to share the same bond,” she concluded.

