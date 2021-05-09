Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

ECP notifies Qadir Khan Mandokhail's return to National Assembly after NA-249 win

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail. — Photo courtesy National Assembly website

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail was notified on Sunday by the Election Commission of Pakistan as having returned to the National Assembly following his victory in the NA-249 by-election in Karachi.

"In pursuance of the provision of sub-section () of Section 98 of the Elections Act, 2017, [...] the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby publishes the name of candidate returned to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of by-election held on 29.04.2021 from the under mentioned constituency," read the notification.

Mandokhail emerged the victor for a second time yesterday after a recount of votes polled in the by-election.

After a recount of votes polled across all 276 stations, Mandokhail got 15,656 votes, whereas PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail secured 14,747, meaning a victory margin of 909 votes.

When the unofficial by-poll results were first announced, Mandokhail won with 16,156 votes, whereas Ismail came in second with 15,473, resulting in a difference of 683 votes.

The low margin of votes had prompted Ismail to petition the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold a recount. The ECP, accepting Ismail's application for a hearing, issued a stay order, withholding results of the by-poll.

NA-249 by-poll: PML-N, PTI and others reject PPP's victory

On May 4, following a hearing, it ordered a recount on May 6, which was boycotted by all parties except for the PPP.

The vote recount hit a snag when candidates objected to unsealed bags that were brought for a recount and came out of the District Returning Officer's office in protest.

The PTI had gone so far as to file a petition with the ECP seeking annulment of the by-election in NA-249 due to alleged rigging.

However, ECP officials decreed that "the recount process will be completed as per the order”.

Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan had on May 6 promised that the recounting of votes will be completed in the next two days.



