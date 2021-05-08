Can't connect right now! retry
NA-249 recount finds PPP victor by greater margin

Saturday May 08, 2021

Abdul Qadir Mandokhe. — Geo.tv/File

The recounting of votes for the NA-249 by-election has resulted in PPP emerging as the victor once more — however by a greater margin this time around.

After a recount of votes polled across all 276 stations, PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhel got 15,656 votes, whereas PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail secured 14,747, meaning a victory margin of 909 votes.

When the unofficial by-poll results were first announced, Mandokhel won with 16,156 votes, whereas Ismail came in second with 15,473, resulting in a difference of 683 votes.

The low margin of votes had prompted Ismail to petition the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold a recount. The ECP, accepting Ismail's application for a hearing, issued a stay order, withholding results of the by-poll.

NA-249 by-poll: PML-N, PTI and others reject PPP's victory

On May 4, following a hearing, it ordered a recount on May 6, which was boycotted by all parties except for the PPP.

The vote recount hit a snag when candidates objected to unsealed bags that were brought for a recount and came out of the District Returning Officer's office in protest.

The PTI had gone so far as to file a petition with the ECP seeking annulment of the by-election in NA-249 due to alleged rigging.

However, ECP officials decreed that "the recount process will be completed as per the order”.

Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan had on May 6 promised that the recounting of votes will be completed in the next two days.



