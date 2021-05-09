Can't connect right now! retry
NCOC expresses concern over violations of SOPs in various cities

Sunday May 09, 2021

Photo showing a traffic policeman standing across a barrier on an empty street. Photo: File.
  • NCOC reviews countrywide coronavirus and lockdown situation.
  • According to a notification issued by the NCOC, lockdown will continue to be imposed across the country until May 16 with few exceptions.
  • Shops selling essential items, medical stores, vaccination centres, media houses and internet/cellular network call centres will continue to operate per usual.
  • All inter-provincial, intra-and-inter-city public transport will be banned throughout the designated lockdown period.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday reviewed the countrywide situation on coronavirus and expressed its concern over the violation of the government's mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) in several cities.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the NCOC meeting was attended by all the provincial chief secretaries.

During the meeting, it was decided that until the end of the Eid holidays (May 16), a complete lockdown will continue to be imposed across the country to curb the spread of the virus. 

However, fruit and vegetable shops, bakeries, meat shops, and petrol pumps will also remain open.

In the statement, the NCOC further said that grocery and medical stores, along with vaccination centres, will also remain open during the holiday period. An exception has also been granted to media houses and call centres of internet and cellular networks to operate per usual. 

Per the notification, the NCOC reiterated that all shopping malls and markets will continue to remain closed until May 16. All recreational places and parks will also remain closed and if someone tries to enter the premises, they will be sent home. 

All inter-provincial, intra-and-inter-city public transport will be banned throughout the designated lockdown period, the NCOC said, adding that private vehicles, taxis, and rickshaws will be allowed to operate on a 50 % capacity.

 According to the notification, all bookings made at hotels, resorts, and restaurants have been duly cancelled in line with the orders of the government. 

