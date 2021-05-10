Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner, shares mother's day tribute

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Ben Affleck penned heartfelt message as he paid tribute to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, on Mother's Day.

 The dashing actor, in his tribute to her ex-sweetheart, wrote: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

The 48-year-old actor and Garner, 49, are proud parents of their three sweet children, daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, as well as 9-year-old son Sam.

Ben also shared adorable throwback photos of Garner with their children, including a family photo from a past Halloween holiday for which he dressed as the Tin Man.

Ben Affleck has always been very grateful and respectful of her ex Garner, once he shared his feelings to media outlet and said: 'I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children.'

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm

Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm
Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’

Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’
Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’

Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘inviting’ critics

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘inviting’ critics
Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner
Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Miley Cyrus honors Mother’s Day in SNL performance

Miley Cyrus honors Mother’s Day in SNL performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'give reason' for people to criticise them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'give reason' for people to criticise them
Palace 'fed up' over Meghan Markle's claim of no protection during life as royal

Palace 'fed up' over Meghan Markle's claim of no protection during life as royal
Watch: BTS flex their athleticism in a game of basketball

Watch: BTS flex their athleticism in a game of basketball
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'fill void' left by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'fill void' left by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all