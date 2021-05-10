Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports 3,447 coronavirus cases in a single day

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

A senior citizen gets the coronavirus vaccine jab. Photo: AFP

  • Active number of cases in Pakistan amount to 80,375.
  • 78 people die from coronavirus over the past 24 hours.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports highest number of deaths in a single day.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,447 coronavirus cases on Monday, as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection. 

Seventy-eight people passed away due to the infection on Saturday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). 

The NCOC said that 3,447 positive cases had been reported after 37,756 persons were tested for the virus. The positivity ratio of the country in a single day, stands at 9.12%. 

The total number of active cases in the country has risen to 80,375. The NCOC said Pakistan was treating 5,342 coronavirus patients across 639 hospitals in the country. 

The new fatalities have pushed the total number of deaths from the virus to 18,993. 

The most number of deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 27 people passed away while Punjab came in second, as 26 people succumbed due to the infection there on Saturday.

Only one person died from the infection in Balochistan over the past 24 hours. 

More From Pakistan:

Sindh govt has done well to deal with coronavirus: Ali Zaidi

Sindh govt has done well to deal with coronavirus: Ali Zaidi
PM Imran Khan says Pak-Saudi ties on solid footing

PM Imran Khan says Pak-Saudi ties on solid footing
PM Imran Khan calls upon OIC for 'concerted response' on Islamophobia

PM Imran Khan calls upon OIC for 'concerted response' on Islamophobia
3 soldiers embrace martyrdom, 5 sustain injuries in separate terrorist attacks

3 soldiers embrace martyrdom, 5 sustain injuries in separate terrorist attacks
PIA to operate additional flights on Eid: sources

PIA to operate additional flights on Eid: sources
NCOC expresses concern over violations of SOPs in various cities

NCOC expresses concern over violations of SOPs in various cities

Coronavirus: 1 million more doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan from China

Coronavirus: 1 million more doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan from China
Shahbaz Sharif's guarantee questionable after earlier role as guarantor: Fawad Chaudhry

Shahbaz Sharif's guarantee questionable after earlier role as guarantor: Fawad Chaudhry
ECP notifies Qadir Khan Mandokhail's return to National Assembly after NA-249 win

ECP notifies Qadir Khan Mandokhail's return to National Assembly after NA-249 win
Sindh says coronavirus vaccine to be available for all starting May 16

Sindh says coronavirus vaccine to be available for all starting May 16
PM Imran Khan performs Umrah during visit to Makkah

PM Imran Khan performs Umrah during visit to Makkah
Balochistan govt conflicted about number of Covid-19 patients admitted in various hospitals

Balochistan govt conflicted about number of Covid-19 patients admitted in various hospitals

Latest

view all