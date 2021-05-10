‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

Ushna Shah said that the injustice being carried out against Palestine will become part of our ‘shameful’ history

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has spoken out against the violence that erupted against Palestinians by Israeli forces in Jerusalem.

Turning to her Twitter, the Cheekh actor, 31, said that the injustice being carried out against Palestine will become part of our ‘shameful’ history.

“Apart from the illegal Israeli settlements, the media, the world has wronged Palestine. This long chapter will go in history as a shameful one,” she wrote, adding “#SaveSheikhJarrah” in another tweet.

On Friday Israeli security forces attacked Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, resulting in mounting tensions in the region with several injured.

The crackdown by the Israeli security forces came against Palestinians protesting the forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.