Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian penned a touching note to her mother Kris Jenner for mother’s day.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared a gorgeous snap of her and the momager.

The KKW Beauty mogul penned a touching note to her mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mom!!!!

"There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a house hold! Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! LOL,” she wrote.

“Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy. I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL

"I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!”

Take a look:







