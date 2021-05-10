Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day

US supermodel Bella Hadid has paid rich tribute to her mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day, saying, “I will forever be here to stand beside you.”



Sharing throwback photos with mother on Instagram, Bella wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite person in this world.”

“Thank you for bringing me and my beautiful baby brother and big sister into the universe with so much love. I know how much you’ve been through and I will forever be here to stand beside you.”

“I love you to the moon! @yolanda.hadid,” she continued.

In her Instagram Story, Bella said: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, grandmoms, foster moms, stepmoms, surrogate moms, mother figures, moms-to-be and to all the men out there that are doing the mother and father jobs too. I hope everyone has a wonderful day!”



