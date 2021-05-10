Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 10 2021
PM Imran Khan attends dinner hosted by businessman in Jeddah

Prime Minister Imran Khan posing alongside several leading Saudi businessmen at the iftar dinner hosted by Khaled Al Juffali in Jeddah.

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday evening attended an iftar dinner in Jeddah upon the invitation of reputable Saudi businessman, Khaled Al Juffali, who is a good friend of the premier. 

The premier was received by Juffali and Pakistan businessman Imran Chaudhry upon his arrival.

The event was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and several other governmental officials, including Imran Ismail, Aleem Khan, Raza Baqir, and Senator Faisal Javed.

Several leading Saudi businessmen and top government officials were also in attendance. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday landed in Saudi Arabia on an important three-day visit. The PM visited the Kingdom upon the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received the premier at the Jeddah airport.

The premier's engagements included meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and meetings of delegations from both sides.

PM Imran Khan performs Umrah during visit to Makkah

Aside from his political duties, PM Khan also performed Umrah on Sunday along with the First Lady Bushra Bibi on his visit to the holy city of Makkah.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier, before performing Umrah, was also given the opportunity to enter the Holy Kaabah "as the door was opened specially for him".

