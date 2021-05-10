Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 10 2021
Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post to remember his late mother

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post to remember his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor a day after Mother's Day.

The Panipat actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with mom with a heartfelt note.

He said, “Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it.... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back...”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in film Sardar Ka Grandson.

