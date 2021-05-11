Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch

American actress Courteney Cox treated her fans to the ultimate Mother's Day gift along with her 16-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette.

The 56-year-old actress took to social media for an amazing cover of pop singer Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' on Sunday (May 9). Courteney sat with her hands on the piano and her frequent musical companion Joel Taylor carried an acoustic guitar with Coco crooning the Taylor Swift's number.

Cox can be seen eyeing her daughter with love and pride who sang so well. Posting the adorable video, Courteney Cox captioned it: "Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers."

The sweet post attracted her fans and celebrity friends' attention. Most seemed impressed with the performance. Singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, "I love how your looking at her. So much love in that look." Actress Reese Witherspoon also showered love: "Ahhhh- mazing!! Go @cocoarquette_ !"



The Taylor Swift cover was not the first time Courteney Cox displayed her and her daughter's creativity, as the two had teamed up for a cute mother-daughter take on Demi Lovato's "Anyone" last March.