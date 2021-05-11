Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

American actress Courteney Cox treated her fans to the ultimate Mother's Day gift along with her 16-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette.

The 56-year-old actress took to social media for an amazing cover of pop singer Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' on Sunday (May 9). Courteney sat with her hands on the piano and her frequent musical companion Joel Taylor carried an acoustic guitar with Coco crooning the Taylor Swift's number.

Cox can be seen eyeing her daughter with love and pride who sang so well. Posting the adorable video, Courteney Cox captioned it: "Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers."

The sweet post attracted her fans and celebrity friends' attention. Most seemed impressed with the performance. Singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, "I love how your looking at her. So much love in that look." Actress Reese Witherspoon also showered love: "Ahhhh- mazing!! Go @cocoarquette_ !"

The Taylor Swift cover was not the first time Courteney Cox displayed her and her daughter's creativity, as the two had teamed up for a cute mother-daughter take on Demi Lovato's "Anyone" last March.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda
Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video

Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video
Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet

Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet
Adele's estranged father Mark Evans loses his battle with bowel cancer

Adele's estranged father Mark Evans loses his battle with bowel cancer
Sydney Sweeney breaks into tears after cyberbullies criticized her looks

Sydney Sweeney breaks into tears after cyberbullies criticized her looks

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid
Disney gives sneak peek at first song by Florence + The Machine in latest Cruella teaser

Disney gives sneak peek at first song by Florence + The Machine in latest Cruella teaser
Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globe awards in protest

Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globe awards in protest
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark romance rumours as they spend time together in Montana

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark romance rumours as they spend time together in Montana
NBC says dropping next year´s Golden Globes over diversity row

NBC says dropping next year´s Golden Globes over diversity row
Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together

Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together

Latest

view all