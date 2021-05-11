Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Lady Gaga turned down the idea of dating Shah Rukh Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

One member of the audience asked Lady Gaga if she would consider dating Shah Rukh Khan

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has rubbed shoulders with a number of bigwigs in Hollywood including Lady Gaga.

During the Poker Face hit maker’s visit to India in 2011, she gave an interview to the Zero actor where the two superstars from different parts of the world went into discourse about a number of things.

One member of the audience asked the singer if she would consider dating the B-Town heartthrob to which she uttered a clear-cut no.

“You're married, absolutely not. I'm a good girl, I don't believe in that, I am a one-guy girl and very old fashioned that way, absolutely no way," said Gaga.

SRK quipped, saying: "That's my hopes to the ground."



More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut backtracks on her COVID statement after intense backlash

Kangana Ranaut backtracks on her COVID statement after intense backlash
Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post to remember his late mother

Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post to remember his late mother
Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19

Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19
Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19

Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19
Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom

Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom
Mehwish Hayat takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo

Mehwish Hayat takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo
Jr NTR tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Jr NTR tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself
Adnan Siddiqui receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Adnan Siddiqui receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Humayun Saeed prays for an end to coronavirus pandemic on eve of Lailatul Qadr

Humayun Saeed prays for an end to coronavirus pandemic on eve of Lailatul Qadr
Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus

Shilpa Shetty talks about self-preservation after husband, kids test positive for coronavirus
Neetu Kapoor says she was abandoned by friends for obsessing over her kids

Neetu Kapoor says she was abandoned by friends for obsessing over her kids
‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

‘The world has wronged Palestine’: Ushna Shah on Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

Latest

view all