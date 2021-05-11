Why Lady Gaga turned down the idea of dating Shah Rukh Khan

One member of the audience asked Lady Gaga if she would consider dating Shah Rukh Khan

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has rubbed shoulders with a number of bigwigs in Hollywood including Lady Gaga.

During the Poker Face hit maker’s visit to India in 2011, she gave an interview to the Zero actor where the two superstars from different parts of the world went into discourse about a number of things.

One member of the audience asked the singer if she would consider dating the B-Town heartthrob to which she uttered a clear-cut no.

“You're married, absolutely not. I'm a good girl, I don't believe in that, I am a one-guy girl and very old fashioned that way, absolutely no way," said Gaga.

SRK quipped, saying: "That's my hopes to the ground."







