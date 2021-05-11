Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
Seth Rogen no longer wants to work with pal James Franco after #MeToo claims

Tuesday May 11, 2021

American actor and comedian Seth Rogen seems to have severed all ties with former pal James Franco after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen back pedaled on his earlier statement about continuing to work with Franco, despite the accusations that sullied his name.

"The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now,” the comic said and added that it wasn’t a coincidence that their personal ties were also affected.

"I don't know if I can define that right now during this interview. I can say it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic,” he said.

Franco was accused by five women of “inappropriate sexually exploitative” behavior back in 2018. The actor has denied the claims.  

