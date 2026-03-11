Jack White defends comments about Taylor Swift's 'boring' songwriting

The 'Seven Nation Army' singer notes that Taylor Swift's success speaks for itself

Jack White is defending himself against the Swiftie army.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 9 ,the White Stripes frontman clarified his comments about Taylor Swift’s songwriting — comments which went viral hours earlier from his interview with The Guardian.

In the interview, White suggested he finds it uninteresting to write songs about personal experiences, referencing the trend of pop stars detailing public breakups in their music, aka, the “Taylor Swift way.”

After criticism quickly spread online, the six-time Grammy winner explained that his comments were about his own creative approach rather than a criticism of Swift or other artists.

"What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don’t find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry because I think that it could be repetitive for ME to always write about and It could be uninteresting for people who listen to my music to delve into, and that imaginary characters are more attractive to me as a writer," White wrote on his since-expired Stories, according to Rolling Stone.

He emphasised that different artists have their own creative processes and that Swift’s success speaks for itself.

"Because I say I have a way of doing things doesn’t mean that I think that EVERYONE should do it the same way," White continued. "They should do what works for them, And they do, and it is obviously appealing to many people, and I’m glad to hear that."

White also used the moment to reflect on the pressures of modern media coverage.

He said the “age of this massive demand for click bait and content” has made him increasingly hesitant to do interviews, claiming that even a small comment can be pulled out and “spit out as bait.”