Punjab decides to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus on priority basis

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to make arrangement for the vaccination of journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis, Jang reported on Tuesday.



CM Buzdar, in a statement, said that after Eid, journalists would be vaccinated against coronavirus on a priority basis.

In this regard, he directed the authorities to look into the establishment of special centres at the press clubs.

With 9,125 deaths, Punjab reported the highest number of deaths. The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 7.93%.