Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab decides to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus on priority basis

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

  • Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis.
  • As per details, the chief minister has accepted the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control.
  • He has also directed the health department to take steps under a comprehensive strategy.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to make arrangement for the vaccination of journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis, Jang reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the chief minister accepted the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control.

Read more: COVID-19: Pakistan’s death toll crosses 19,000 mark with 113 new fatalities

CM Buzdar, in a statement, said that after Eid, journalists would be vaccinated against coronavirus on a priority basis.

In this regard, he directed the authorities to look into the establishment of special centres at the press clubs.

He has also directed the health department to take steps under a comprehensive strategy.

With 9,125 deaths, Punjab reported the highest number of deaths. The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 7.93%.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif is the youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest

Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif is the youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest
PM Imran Khan will interact with public via telephone today

PM Imran Khan will interact with public via telephone today
Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam
Punjab governor's son becomes Scottish MP for second term

Punjab governor's son becomes Scottish MP for second term
Lahore NAB asks headquarters to place Shehbaz Sharif's name on ECL

Lahore NAB asks headquarters to place Shehbaz Sharif's name on ECL
COVID-19: Pakistan’s death toll crosses 19,000 mark with 113 new fatalities

COVID-19: Pakistan’s death toll crosses 19,000 mark with 113 new fatalities
PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to coronavirus ward at PIMS

PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to coronavirus ward at PIMS

Mianwali: One-and-a-half-year-old missing girl recovered from mountains

Mianwali: One-and-a-half-year-old missing girl recovered from mountains

Faisal Javed, Saudi media minister exchange views on exhibiting Islamic history via TV series

Faisal Javed, Saudi media minister exchange views on exhibiting Islamic history via TV series
PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens tomorrow
Pakistan to form new institutions to meet FATF requirements: sources

Pakistan to form new institutions to meet FATF requirements: sources
Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Latest

view all