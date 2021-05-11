COVID-19: Pakistan’s death toll crosses 19,000 mark with 113 new fatalities

Muslim men wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, offer Friday prayers along the roadside in Islamabad(AFP Photo)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has surged past another grim landmark for coronavirus deaths as it reported 113 new fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total death tally to 19,106 nationwide, according to the data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC data reveals that 3,084 people tested COVID-19 positive during the last 24 hours after 38,883 tests were conducted, taking the total caseload to 864,577.



The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 7.93% as of today.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 78959, while 766492 people have recovered from the virus so far.

