Prince Harry talks about 'unresolved trauma, grief' in Oprah Winfrey mental health series

Prince Harry cited unresolved trauma from the past and grief while listing down his mental health struggles in his debut for TV documentary with Oprah Winfrey.



The series, revolving around mental health woes, is slated to air on May 21 after repeated delays.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences,” the Duke of Sussex said Monday, according to The Sun.

“But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal,” the 36-year-old dad said.

Shedding light on how the pandemic changed the dynamic of the world, Harry added, “Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty.”

The Duke, who co-created and executive produced the project with Winfrey, announced the Apple TV+ series back in April 2019.

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times,” Harry said at the time.