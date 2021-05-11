Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere’s ex, serving jail sentence for domestic violence

American actor Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson began his jail sentence on May 7 after being arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault against her.



Hickerson was arrested in July 2020 and has now entered police custody, two weeks after getting sentenced to 45 days in county jail over multiple domestic violence allegations involving the 31-year-old Heroes actor.

He was sentenced in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

Earlier reports revealed that Hickerson is also required to go through a four-year probation, take 52 classes on domestic violence and pay a fee of $5000.

Moreover, he has also been given a five-year restraining order that stops him from approaching the Nashville actor.

Panettiere had earlier taken to Instagram and opened up about the abuse she faced in her relationship with Hickerson.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she had written.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she added.