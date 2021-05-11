Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere’s ex, serving jail sentence for domestic violence

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

American actor Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson began his jail sentence on May 7 after being arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault against her.

Hickerson was arrested in July 2020 and has now entered police custody, two weeks after getting sentenced to 45 days in county jail over multiple domestic violence allegations involving the 31-year-old Heroes actor.

He was sentenced in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

Earlier reports revealed that Hickerson is also required to go through a four-year probation, take 52 classes on domestic violence and pay a fee of $5000.

Moreover, he has also been given a five-year restraining order that stops him from approaching the Nashville actor.

Panettiere had earlier taken to Instagram and opened up about the abuse she faced in her relationship with Hickerson.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she had written.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'protective' of Meghan Markle as birth of baby girl nears

Prince Harry 'protective' of Meghan Markle as birth of baby girl nears
Joe Jonas delighted to see stigma around Disney over since his days on channel

Joe Jonas delighted to see stigma around Disney over since his days on channel
Lady Gaga, Glenn Close join Prince Harry and Oprah for mental health TV series

Lady Gaga, Glenn Close join Prince Harry and Oprah for mental health TV series
Prince Charle makes touching comment on Prince Philip in Ramadan message

Prince Charle makes touching comment on Prince Philip in Ramadan message
Prince William, Harry's relationship descended into the darkest abyss, says pal

Prince William, Harry's relationship descended into the darkest abyss, says pal
Prince Harry talks about 'unresolved trauma, grief' in Oprah Winfrey mental health series

Prince Harry talks about 'unresolved trauma, grief' in Oprah Winfrey mental health series

Angelina Jolie says she is picky about men: ‘I’ve been alone for a long time’

Angelina Jolie says she is picky about men: ‘I’ve been alone for a long time’
Seth Rogen no longer wants to work with pal James Franco after #MeToo claims

Seth Rogen no longer wants to work with pal James Franco after #MeToo claims
Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent getaway

Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent getaway
Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral
Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana

Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana
Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement

Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement

Latest

view all