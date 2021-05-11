Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
Joe Jonas delighted to see stigma around Disney over since his days on channel

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Joe Jonas revealed Disney is now providing a platform to future superstars

Joe Jonas is happy to see that the stigma around Disney is diminishing since he worked for the channel.

The singer gained popularity after starring with brother Kevin and Nick in their own series, as well as in Disney movies Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

In a recent chat with GQ, Joe revealed how Disney is now providing a platform to future superstars.

"I don’t think working with [Disney] has the stigma that it did in our day, thankfully. I think it’s wonderful what’s happening with Olivia Rodrigo and others who have been launched on programs that are targeted towards teenagers but are still being taken seriously," the singer said. 

Joe added, "I think one of the biggest misconceptions about [the Jonas Brothers] in the early days was that, first of all, it was manufactured, which is just impossible because, well, we’re brothers. 

"The second was that the music we released as the Jonas Brothers was manufactured in some ways. It truly wasn’t."

