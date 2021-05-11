Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 5 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have collected 5 crore in donations after they launched a fundraiser campaign to raise funds for coronavirus relief work.

The Sultan actress took to Instagram and informed her millions of fans about the donations in her Story.

Anushka wrote “A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this milestone.”

She continued, “5 crore, grateful to each one of you.”

Anushka and Virat have pledged to raise a total of Rs 7 crore. The power couple has also donated 2 crore to the campaign themselves.