Tuesday May 11 2021
NAB to challenge Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in Supreme Court

Tuesday May 11, 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to approach the Supreme Court against bail granted to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to Geo News, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has decided to file an appeal in the apex court and the prosecution team of the anti-graft watchdog has started preparations in this regard.

The NAB has said that all actions are taken in accordance with the Constitution without any pressure.

It should be noted that the LHC had released Shahbaz Sharif on bail in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

Later, the court also allowed him to go abroad for eight weeks on medical grounds.

However, Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded on Saturday at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from a Doha-bound flight by the immigration officials as his name was on the provincial identification list (PNIL).

The PML-N president was told he could not leave the country until the system was updated.

The federal government had also announced to file a petition against the permission granted to him to leave for abroad.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee could not be accepted as he had earlier given assurances about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return but nothing became of that.

