Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Falak Shabir makes sure to take care of Sarah Khan's pregnancy cravings

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir is doing all he can to make sure his wife Sarah Khan’s pregnancy is going smooth.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he left fans swooning after he could be seen helping out the actress with her sweet pregnancy cravings.

In the short clip, he can be seen handing a brownie with his name on it to his wife who looked amused and happy over his offering.

The move was sure to leave fans swooning over the couple as they showered them with compliments. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his personal contribution towards Covid-19 relief work

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his personal contribution towards Covid-19 relief work
Aiman Khan shares touching snap with family

Aiman Khan shares touching snap with family
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 5 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 5 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work
Sajal Aly dubs all mothers ‘superwomen’

Sajal Aly dubs all mothers ‘superwomen’
Pakistani celebrities voice support for Palestine following Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque attack

Pakistani celebrities voice support for Palestine following Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque attack

Why Lady Gaga turned down the idea of dating Shah Rukh Khan

Why Lady Gaga turned down the idea of dating Shah Rukh Khan
Kangana Ranaut backtracks on her COVID statement after intense backlash

Kangana Ranaut backtracks on her COVID statement after intense backlash
Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post to remember his late mother

Arjun Kapoor shares an emotional post to remember his late mother
Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19

Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19
Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19

Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita, Alvira, diagnosed with Covid-19
Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom

Ayeza Khan gives glimpse of busy life in stardom
Mehwish Hayat takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo

Mehwish Hayat takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo

Latest

view all