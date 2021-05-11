Falak Shabir makes sure to take care of Sarah Khan's pregnancy cravings

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir is doing all he can to make sure his wife Sarah Khan’s pregnancy is going smooth.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he left fans swooning after he could be seen helping out the actress with her sweet pregnancy cravings.

In the short clip, he can be seen handing a brownie with his name on it to his wife who looked amused and happy over his offering.

The move was sure to leave fans swooning over the couple as they showered them with compliments.

