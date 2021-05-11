Can't connect right now! retry
Amitabh Bachchan reveals his personal contribution towards Covid-19 relief work

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his personal contribution towards Covid-19 relief work

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his personal contribution towards coronavirus relief work is around 15 crore.

In his latest blog, Amitabh said “In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees.”

“Of course such figures are beyond my means, but I work and labour and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount,” he further said.

The veteran actor also provided an update on pending efforts, such as the import and distribution of oxygen concentrators and ventilators.

"The Oxygen Concentrators, another dire need, has also been put on a very fast track through suppliers from the overseas companies. Also I am happy to state that the 20 ventilators that I had ordered from overseas have started to arrive," he added.

Amitabh listed down his charitable efforts during the pandemic after being repeatedly accused of inaction on social media.

