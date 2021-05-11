Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen to 'speed up' Prince Charles' throne takeover?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Prince Charles’ journey to the throne is thought to be an “accelerated process”.

According to biographer Robert Jobson, Prince Philip’s death has left the Queen to consider speeding up the process since the Prince of Wales is first in line to the throne.

"Charles becoming a regent was certainly in the mind of the Queen.

"But whether or not he does, the bottom line is he's now the patriarch of the family.

"He is the man who will carry out the state visits when they start happening again.

"Effectively there won't be state visits because he's only the Prince of Wales."

"But really now they are the state visits."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret donation' on Archie's birthday made public

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret donation' on Archie's birthday made public

Queen Elizabeth leaves royal fans worried after delivering speech in parliament

Queen Elizabeth leaves royal fans worried after delivering speech in parliament

Madonna smokes weed in music video for Snoop Dogg's new single

Madonna smokes weed in music video for Snoop Dogg's new single

Gigi Hadid raises voice in support of Palestine

Gigi Hadid raises voice in support of Palestine
'Queen of Photoshop' Kim Kardashian accused of editing photo

'Queen of Photoshop' Kim Kardashian accused of editing photo
Wendy Williams single again after calling off relationship with Mike Esterman

Wendy Williams single again after calling off relationship with Mike Esterman
Elon Musk celebrates SNL hosting gig with Dogecoin themed party

Elon Musk celebrates SNL hosting gig with Dogecoin themed party
Prince Harry 'protective' of Meghan Markle as birth of baby girl nears

Prince Harry 'protective' of Meghan Markle as birth of baby girl nears
Joe Jonas delighted to see stigma around Disney over since his days on channel

Joe Jonas delighted to see stigma around Disney over since his days on channel
Inside Prince Harry, Archie's Mother's Day celebrations for Meghan Markle

Inside Prince Harry, Archie's Mother's Day celebrations for Meghan Markle
Prince William has self-doubts about his future role as king

Prince William has self-doubts about his future role as king
Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere’s ex, serving jail sentence for domestic violence

Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere’s ex, serving jail sentence for domestic violence

Latest

view all