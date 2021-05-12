Billie Eilish presents unseen glimpses of her life in new book

American music superstar Billie Eilish has used the spare time offered by the COVID-19 pandemic to write a book. The teenage star has launched a new book and a separate audiobook, Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words.

The 19-year-old singer has furnished the 300-page book with hundreds of selfies, and never-before-seen photos from her early days of childhood to adulthood and stardom.

In the audiobook, Billie Eilish can be heard telling stories about her first release, Ocean Eyes and talking about the special relationship she has with fans.

“It’s funny like, I think a lot of people think that when Ocean Eyes came out, suddenly I was a superstar and quit everything and just became like famous... and it did not work like that at all," the singer said.

“Yeah, my life stayed the same for a while. I was still dancing hours and hours and hours a day. And I was in choir still and I was doing all the same things I did. I was in circus class."

“But to me it was huge and it was like the biggest moment of my life," she pointed out.

“I’ve always had a real passion for pictures. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a photographer later. Not because I was good, just because I liked the pictures,” the Ocean Eyes hitmaker said at the start of the book.

“I don’t want this book to be boring, I hope it’s like an album you can have. I don’t want to explain everything to you. I want to give you a whole lot of pictures that speak for themselves.”

In a picture, very young Billie Eilish can be seen along with a guitar. Her pictures proved that she was really passionate about music at a young age.

In a photo, weeks-old Billie can be seen in her brother's arms. In another picture, she can be seen intermingling with her fans with a wide smile perched on her lips. However, most of the book covers her life and career during the past four or five years.

To a reader, the book will appear as a true family photo album. As such, it will undoubtedly appeal greatly to her fans.

The French version of the book is also made available which is titled Billie Eilish Billie Eilish.

