Queen's last conversation with Prince Harry over royal titles unearthed

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, the use of their titles have been a constant subject.

The Queen had established certain rules that prevented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using their HRH status along with the word “royal” in working capacity.

Detailing their final conversation over Prince Harry losing his royal patronages the biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, shared “[There were] no titles...just granny and grandson.”

The book claimed that the two sat down for lunch and had a final heart-to-heart.

“Sitting at the Queen’s dining room in her Windsor Castle apartment, it was just like the old days.

"As they tucked into a roast lunch, the Queen made it clear to Harry that she would always support him in whatever he decided to do.”

The Queen also allegedly told him that he is “much loved and will always be welcomed back”.