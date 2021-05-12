Restaurants in Sindh allowed take away service during Eid holidays

File photo of a restaurant's take away service in Karachi.

KARACHI: In a major relaxation to restaurant owners, the Sindh government has allowed to resume take away service during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays with strict COVID-19 SOPs in place.

This was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus here at CM House which was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The participants were briefed on the latest pandemic situation across the province and the vaccination process.

Vaccination centres to remain open

Murad Ali Shah issued instructions to keep the vaccination centres in Sindh open during the holidays as well and ordered the establishment of vaccination centres in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and other districts after Eid.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Government had earlier announced to close vaccination centres for two days on account of Eid.



Eid at home

At the outset of the meeting, a comparison of the COVID cases during holidays of last Eid-ul-Fitr was made which showed a 30% increase in the positive cases. The last Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on May 24, 2020 and on that day, there were 846 or 15% positive cases.



Just after Eid, it was shared, the ratio of positive cases went on increasing and within 18 days it reached 303,8 cases, which was a 30% ratio. The meeting observed that the reason behind the abnormal spike in cases was the violation of SOPs.

Therefore, the chief minister urged the people of the province to celebrate Eid with their immediate family members and avoid going to meet with relatives. “This is the only way to protect everyone,” he said.

Take away service

The chief minister, in consultation with the participants of the meeting, decided to allow restaurants to offer take away service but with SOPs.

At the restaurant, nobody would get out of the vehicle to collect the food, but they would be given by the restaurant staff. And no restaurant would place chairs for dining or just sitting at the restaurant.

“We would seal the restaurants in case of violation of the SOPs," CM Shah said.



