Wednesday May 12 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note for friend and manager Poonam Damania

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note for friend and manager Poonam Damania

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for her friend and manager, Poonam Damania, who turns a year older today.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Poonam to wish her on her birthday.

Bebo wrote “Happy Birthday, Poonie” followed by heart emoji.

She further said “You and me together forever. Celebrations soon... till then, stay safe, stay well and know that I love you @poonamdamania.”

Commenting on the post, Poonam said “My darling Beboo I love you to the moon and back. we will always be together... onwards and upwards always I miss you.”

