Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli increase target for Covid-19 relief fund to 11 crore

Wednesday May 12 2021
Wednesday May 12, 2021

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has said that she and her husband Virat Kohli have raised the target amount of coronavirus relief fund to 11 crore after they received five crore in donations from sports foundation.

The Sultan actress announced this in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Anushka tweeted “Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.”

Initially, the celebrity couple had launched a campaign called ‘In This Together’ to raise 7 crore for coronavirus relief work.

Anushka also confirmed they have collected 5 crore in donations till Tuesday.

