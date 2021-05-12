Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
Tom Cruise touches on ‘Mission Impossible’ shouting incident

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the Mission Impossible shouting incident that took mainstream media by storm.

The actor got candid during his interview with Empire and shed light on all of the covid-19 SOP’s that were being ignored that night by “a select few.”

He was quoted saying, “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. All those emotions were going through my mind.”

“I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you.”

