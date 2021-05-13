As per the details from PMD, Karachi's weather is likely to be hot and sometimes very hot from May 15 to 17. File photo.

PMD has predicted that heat intensity in the port city will increase in the coming few days.



Karachi's weather is likely to remain hot from May 15 to 17.



Today's temperature is likely to hover between 36°C and 38°C.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi's temperature may go up from 40°C to 42°C on May 15-17, Jang reported on Thursday.



As per the details from the PMD, Karachi's weather is likely to remain hot during the aforementioned period, while today's temperature is likely to hover between 36°C and 38°C.

According to the Met office, winds are also likely to blow from the northeast during the day.



Karachi's weather will remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, the weather department notified, adding that strong winds may blow in port the city.