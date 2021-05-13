Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 13 2021
Check out Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled Eid video

Thursday May 13, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan made her fans’ Eid a lot more sweeter with her latest post on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke star shared an adorable video of her and her husband Danish Taimoor looking absolutely jaw-dropping.

The two exuded couple goals as they could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they stood in each others’ arms.

The video was sure to excite fans as they showered the couple with praises.

“Couple goals!” one user commented.

“Looking so gorgeous,” another wrote with a heart.

"Ideal couple," a third commented with a fire emoji.

Take a look:



