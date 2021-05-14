Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry unveils the countdown to 'Electric' Pokémon collaboration

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry recently went all out in her 25h annual anniversary collaboration with Pokémon and even provided fans a sneak peek into its music video ahead of its release.

The clip was unveiled over on Instagram and features both Katy Perry and Kate Hudson “in an electrifying take of perseverance, inspiration and, most importantly, friendship…”

In the video, “a young artist named Katheryn Hudson discovers the power of her voice with a little help along the way…”

Katy has been promoting the upcoming anniversary single Electric for a number of weeks and fans are growing anticipation. 

