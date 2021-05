Demi Lovato drops new trailer for upcoming 4D podcast

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Demi Lovato recently surprised fans with a trailer debut of her upcoming 4D podcast.

The singer unveiled the trailer for her upcoming 4D podcast over on YouTube and admitted its first ever installment can be expected on May 19th.



The inspiration behind Lovato’s new segment comes from the world of 4D vision and in her trailer she promises fans a step into the fourth dimension without quantum physics.

Check it out below: